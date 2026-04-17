  • Date: April 18, 2026

Finland President Visits Jordan for Diplomatic Talks

Amman: Finland President Alexander Stubb will begin his visit to Jordan on Saturday. His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Stubb are scheduled to hold talks focusing on ways to develop cooperation between Jordan and Finland across various fields, as well as the current developments in the region.

According to Jordan News Agency, the discussions will aim to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new areas of partnership between the two countries. The leaders are expected to address regional issues and explore opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

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