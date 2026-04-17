  • Date: April 18, 2026

Army Calls Up 2007-Born Conscripts for 2026 National Service Intake

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army has called on all individuals eligible for national service from the second batch of 2026, specifically those born in 2007, to access the official National Service platform at khidmetalam.gov.jo to review details and schedules related to their medical examinations and complete the required enlistment procedures. According to Jordan News Agency, the Armed Forces urged conscripts to adhere strictly to the designated appointment dates and ensure their personal information is updated on the platform, emphasizing that this is essential for the successful completion of call-up and enlistment processes.

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