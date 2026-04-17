Prosecutor Orders Detention of Woman Over Insult to Flag Day

Amman: The Public Prosecutor has ordered the detention of a woman at a women's correction and rehabilitation center after she insulted the Jordanian flag in a video circulated online. The prosecutor charged the woman with verbally degrading the national flag, as well as misusing information technology, electronic networks, or websites to publish content that could incite discord, stir sectarian tensions, or undermine societal peace.

According to Jordan News Agency, the case follows an investigation launched by authorities after the video sparked public reaction, with legal proceedings now underway.