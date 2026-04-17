75,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of worshipers congregated at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Friday prayer, marking a significant turnout. The Jerusalem Governorate reported in a statement that people began arriving at the site from the early morning hours, emphasizing the importance of the occasion for many.

According to Jordan News Agency, Israeli occupation forces intervened in the proceedings by preventing Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the mosque's Imam and preacher, from entering the compound to lead the prayer. Additionally, the forces obstructed the access of worshipers, especially in the area surrounding the Yusufiya Cemetery, affecting the overall flow of the attendees. This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, particularly in the context of religious gatherings.