Princess Muna Patronizes WHO’s 75th Anniversary Celebration

Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al-Hussein patronized on Wednesday an event organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Jordan to celebrate the organization’s 75th anniversary. The ceremony was attended by a number of princes, government officials, United Nations employees, development partners, ambassadors, and key stakeholders in the health sector in Jordan. Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, delivered a keynote speech, extending Jordan’s gratitude towards the significant role that WHO plays in augmenting public health globally. He commended the organization, recognizing the Director General, the Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, its representative in Jordan, and all staff, in light of the organization’s 75th founding anniversary. Hawari expounded on the substantial health advancements Jordan has and continues to make, guided by astute policies centered on economic modernization. Highlighting the foremost accomplishments in public health, he acknowledged WHO’s contribution in eliminating and managing many vaccine-preventable diseases. Jordan has been polio-free since 1992 and neonatal tetanus-free since 2006. He further emphasized the success of the Jordanian government in expanding equitable access to health services via a network of primary healthcare centers and secondary, specialized hospitals. Over the past seventy-five years, Jordan has consistently provided support to refugees and arrivals, ensuring access to comprehensive health services. Ahmed Manzari, the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, on an official visit to Jordan, underscored the historical relationship between WHO and Jordan. He stated, “Our robust cooperation with Jordan, which over the past decades has proven to be a paragon with its successful initiatives, turning challenges into opportunities for healthcare improvement, is a source of pride.” Manzari expressed optimism for future collaboration and readiness to offer further support to guarantee that health becomes a fundamental right for all inhabitants of Jordan. Jamila Raabi, the WHO representative in Jordan, highlighted the purpose of the WHO office in Jordan as being to buttress the Jordanian health system and work closely with the Ministry of Health in overcoming various health challenges. Manzari then honored HRH Princess Muna Al-Hussein as the WHO’s champion in Jordan to increase public health awareness and foster healthier behaviors. On this occasion, he emphasized her valuable contributions to health promotion in numerous fields, particularly in support of women’s health, nursing, and midwifery programs in Jordan. Princess Muna is globally recognized for her significant contributions to global health, social development, and specifically her advocacy for nursing and midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. The anniversary is a unique opportunity to reflect on public health advancements over the past seven decades and stimulate action towards addressing current and future health challenges. Over the years, with WHO support, the Jordanian Government has fortified its health system, successfully managing an influx of refugees and various public health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration concluded with an awards ceremony for the Jordanian winners of the WHO Regional Art Competition for School Students. WHO maintains its commitment to supporting the Jordanian Government in its pursuit of health for all, enhancing health systems, emergency preparedness and response, promoting health and wellness, and strengthening capacities to address future threats.

Source: Jordan News Agency