Election commission chairman, Turkish envoy talk cooperation

Chairman of the Independent Election Commission Musa Maaytah met with Turkish Ambassador Erdem Ozan for talks over cooperation in the field of elections. According to a Commission’s statement, Maaytah spoke about their preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, including the training of staff and forming election committees. The ambassador of Turkiye stated that his country is prepared to offer various types of assistance in the electoral sphere, commending the Commission’s ability to manage elections at a high level.

Source: Jordan News Agency

