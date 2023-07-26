Tethered balloon project opens in Petra city

A tethered balloon soared 300 meters high above the ancient city of Petra on Wednesday. This first-of-its-kind entertainment in Jordan was created by local community members, in collaboration with the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA). Suliman Farajat, the chairman of PDTRA, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the project will boost the tourism appeal of Petra, both locally and globally, and will play a significant role in promoting tourism in the area. At the launching ceremony, Farajat emphasized the significance of the local community’s role as a safety measure for investment in Petra. He also highlighted that the authority welcomes and supports similar projects that may be presented in the future and encourages the local community to invest and create projects to boost tourism. Last year, the PDTRA entered into an investment agreement with a local institution in Petra city for the 30-person tethered balloon. This was part of the authority’s efforts to create multiple investment projects in the area, which aim to enhance visitors’ experience and generate more job opportunities for the local communities.

Source: Jordan News Agency