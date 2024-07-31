Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call from Acting Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Doha, July 31 (QNA) – HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a phone call from HE Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two sides and the means to enhance them and the implications of the assignation of Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency