Jordan’s FM, US Secretary of State Discuss Developments in Middle East

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi discussed via a phone call with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday developments in the Middle East.

Al Safadi said that it is a priority to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, adding that the continuation of the war is the cause of the dangerous escalation that threatens regional and international security and peace.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister also condemned the assassination of the political bureau chief of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh, describing the assassination as a heinous crime, a violation of international law, and a dangerous escalation.

He urged the need to take immediate and effective actions to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and all Israeli measures that would increase tension and escalation.

Al Safadi called for stopping the illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank and its siege of the Palestinian people, their leadership and institutions. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agen

cy