Palestinian Journalist, Photographer Killed in Israeli Raid on Gaza Strip

Two Palestinian journalists and photographers were killed ton Wednesday after being targeted by the Israeli occupation army with a drone while returning from a news coverage near the home of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Al Jazeera TV Channel announced the martyrdom of two of its journalistic crew in Gaza, journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and photographer Rami al-Rifi, in an Israeli bombing that targeted them on Tariq bin Ziyad Street in Gaza City, where they were killed immediately, noting that an Israeli bombing targeted the roof of a house adjacent to the destroyed home of Ismail Haniyeh while a number of journalists were present, resulting in the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians and the serious injury of several others.

In addition, Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defense, said in statements to the correspondent of the Qatar News Agency (QNA) in the Strip, “Medical teams transferred the bodies of al-Ghoul and al-Rifi to the Baptist Hospita

l.” In a related context, press sources reported that the targeting of the journalist and photographer’s car came after a group of journalists filmed a gathering of citizens and conducted interviews in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City with the neighbors of the late head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement.

With the martyrdom of Al-Ghoul and Al-Rifi, the number of martyred journalists since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, ten months ago, has risen to 165 journalists. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency