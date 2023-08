Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, on Thursday stood at JD38.7 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37 as selling price. The price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD45.70 and JD34.30 respectively, according to the Jordan Jewelers Association’s daily bulletin. Gold prices in global markets on Thursday morning reached $1,895 per ounce, according to the bulletin.

Source: Jordan News Agency