House delegation participates in 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit

A Jordanian parliamentary delegation, headed by Chairman of the Lower House Health and Environment Committee, MP Firas Qudah, participated in the 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit, which kicked off activities in Turkiye on August 14 and will continue until August 22. Delivering a speech at the event, Qudah said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership, established an “exemplary” experience in democracy that enabled the Kingdom to show resilience over the past years to face all changes regionally and globally, whether political, economic or military, which reflected on enhancing the country’s security and stability and protecting lives of its citizens, residents and visitors. Reviewing Jordan’s achievements at various levels despite its “limited” resources, he said: “Jordan was one of the first countries in the region that successfully combated illiteracy, achieving one of the highest rates in education, in addition to possessing distinguished human resources.” Qudah also expressed pride in Jordan’s progress in the fields of medicine, treatment, hospitalization and medical tourism. Jordan, he said, owns a “distinguished” infrastructure in the therapeutic medical field, adding that public and private sectors join hands to provide “high quality” medical services in terms of “high” integration of the latest scientific techniques and information technology. Qudah noted the House, in cooperation with the government, seeks to develop Jordan’s legislative systems, aimed to provide “attractive” investment environment that stimulates flow of foreign capital and pushes the private sector to invest more in this field.

Source: Jordan News Agency