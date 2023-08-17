JUST, Iraqi Anbar university sign MoU

The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), and Iraqi University of Anbar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to enhance the research and educational process at both universities. The MoU stipulated the exchange of academic and educational expertise, students, joint supervision of graduate students, academic materials, and the activation of joint scientific research between the two sides. The two sides lauded ties between Jordan and Iraq, which were established by the leaderships of the two countries in all fields, especially in the educational sector. The MoU was signed by JUST president Khaled Al Salem and Anbar University president Mushtaq Al Nada. Al Salem said JUST keen on consolidating ties with prestigious Arab and international universities to bring about new blood into the educational and research process and open new horizons to faculty and students in both universities. Al-Nada said that the MoU serves the educational and research process at Anbar University, due to the distinguished JUST’s scientific competencies in various scientific fields, and a good international reputation.

Source: Jordan News Agency