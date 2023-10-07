PM praises Operation (Al-Aqsa Flood)

The caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, praised the massive military operation (Al-Aqsa Flood) launched today,Satuarday, by the Palestinian resistance against the usurping Zionist enemy.

Dr. Bin Habtoor confirmed, during a government meeting in which the Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Affairs, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, Services and Development, Mahmoud Al-Junaid, participated, that only an open military confrontation with the Zionist entity would be enough to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and end the occupation presence in All Arab lands occupied by the Zionists.

The ministers affirmed their commitment to the legal procedures related to the decision of the President of the Supreme Political Council to dismiss the government.

They expressed deep thanks and gratitude to the revolutionary and political leadership for the trust granted to them over the past years, pointing out that they were and will remain servants of the Yemeni people, and with the leadership’s choices to liberate the Yemeni homeland, achieve complete independence for the national decision, preserve the sovereignty and unity of the Yemeni land.

Source: Yemen News Agency