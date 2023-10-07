FM blesses “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation against Zionist enemy entity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs blessed “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out at dawn today,Satuarday by the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist aggression entity .

In a statement issued by it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered this operation a natural result of the Zionist enemy’s persistence in committing massacres against the Palestinian people, its continuous incursions, the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the violation of the rights of prisoners, and the continuation of its settlement policy.

The statement called on the Arab and Islamic countries to stand by the Palestinian people in their liberation battle and to reconsider those steps by the countries that sided with the Zionist enemy.

The statement called on the international community, first and foremost the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in protecting the Palestinian people, restoring their stolen rights, and putting an end to the crimes and barbaric policies of the Zionist enemy that destabilize security , stability in the region and the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement reiterated the solidarity of the Yemeni leadership, government and people, and its standing by the Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist aggression and their legitimate right to self-defense, freedom from the yoke of occupation, and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Source: Yemen News Agency