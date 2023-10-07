Anti-aggression coalition parties blesses “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out by Palestinian resistance factions

The Executive Board of the Alliance of Political Parties and Forces Against Aggression blessed the military operation (Al-Aqsa Flood) carried out by the Palestinian resistance factions.

A statement, a copy of which was received by Saba, said that this heroic operation, which coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of the October War of Liberation, which ended the myth of the invincible army and established the equation of the unity of the honorable, an invincible force.

The statement added: Today, after five decades of Arab silence and betrayal of normalization, the free people of Palestine revolted and carried out this heroic operation that redirected the compass towards Palestine, the land and the holy places, with all the honorable people of the axis of resistance, confrontation and liberation.

The statement indicated that this operation confused the occupation army and pushed it to war against the Palestinian Arab people and all its factions and political and military components, and it announced general mobilization in all its settlements.

The coalition of Yemeni political parties and forces opposing the aggression called on Free Palestine to unite and unite in this historic battle.

It also called on all the free people of the Arab and Islamic nation to show solidarity, support, and actual support for this battle, to break the dominance and arrogance of the Zionist enemy, and to liberate the Arab land.

The statement called on the Palestinian Authority to embody the popular will of the people of Palestine and to abandon its shameful commitments to security agreements with the Zionist enemy to pursue Palestinian mujahideen and harass them.

He renewed his condemnation of the normalized Arab regimes, and called on them to correct their position and restore respect for supporting and assisting the Palestinian people and their resistance until the liberation of the Palestinian territories, with Al-Quds as its capital. Unless the Arab people in these mini-states must rise up with full force and overthrow the mercenary agent rulers who are servants of Zionism.

Great free Yemeni people called on respond to the call of the revolutionary leadership for a massive demonstration Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the resistance of Palestine until victory is achieved.

Source: Yemen News Agency