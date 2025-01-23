Plan Underway to Increase Risha Gas Field’s Production, Says Energy Minister

Amman: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, announced plans to boost production at the Risha gas field as part of a broader initiative to secure energy resources and promote economic growth. The minister emphasized the sector’s goal to enhance energy access in various forms to support comprehensive development and facilitate electricity exchange with neighboring countries.

According to Jordan News Agency, Kharabsheh highlighted efforts to attract global investments in the energy industry, particularly in electricity generation, petroleum derivative production, oil and gas transportation, and the exploitation of local energy sources. His comments were made during a session conducted by the Senate’s Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, led by Farouk Hayari, to evaluate Jordan’s current energy landscape.

Kharabsheh stated that the ministry has developed a clear program with a defined timeline to address the financial losses of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO). He predicted a positive shift in the company’s financial status in the coming years. In this context, Kharabsheh underscored ongoing collaboration with NEPCO to enhance the Risha gas field’s output and broaden the use of natural gas across various sectors in Jordan.

Additionally, Kharabsheh noted the ministry’s commitment to increasing the share of renewable energy in the nation’s energy portfolio. He also mentioned Jordan’s potential involvement in the green hydrogen industry and the nation’s aim to attract investments in this emerging field.