Jordanian and UAE Esports Federations Discuss Future Cooperation

jordadmin
By jordadmin

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of Jordan Esports Federation (JEF), met in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, Head of the UAE eSports Federation.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation, as part of joint efforts to develop the two countries’ esports field.

His Highness Prince Omar and Sheikh Sultan stressed the need to exchange expertise, in accordance with the “best” practices and develop the athletes’ capabilities to “compete globally.” Prince Omar invited Sheikh Sultan to attend the third edition of the Arab eSports League, which is scheduled to be held in Jordan next September.

