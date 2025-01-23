Prince El Hassan Calls for Regional Cooperation at Kuwait Water Forum

Kuwait City: His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal concluded a working visit to the State of Kuwait on Wednesday, during which he met with Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Crown Prince.

According to Jordan News Agency, a key highlight of the visit was Prince El Hassan’s participation in the “Financing Water Sector Development in the Middle East and North Africa” forum, organized by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development in partnership with the World Bank. In his address to the forum, Prince El Hassan highlighted that the Arab region, in addition to a few other countries, situated along the 35th meridian east, grapples with numerous ongoing wars and conflicts, often fueled by a confluence of political, ethnic, economic, and environmental factors.

Prince El Hassan stressed that rebuilding a system founded on cooperation, mutual understanding, and respect for human dignity is paramount for achieving stability and sustainable development in the region. He underscored the importance of ensuring that all development projects prioritize humanitarian and social impact with a firm foundation in human dignity.

Recognizing the interconnectedness of water, energy, food, and ecosystems, Prince El Hassan advocated for regional cooperation and resource-sharing to effectively address challenges such as water scarcity and climate change. He renewed his call for the establishment of an economic and social council representing the voices of Arab development regions on the global stage, and for a dedicated cooperation council for countries bordering the Red Sea to foster stability and human dignity on both sides.

Prince El Hassan emphasized that true human dignity necessitates a comprehensive understanding of poverty, encompassing diverse dimensions and indicators. He stressed the importance of adopting culturally sensitive policies informed by robust data to effectively enhance human dignity.

During his visit, Prince El Hassan met with heads of the Arab and African funds for economic and social development, as well as Ousmane Dione, Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa region. He reiterated the importance of a holistic approach to development that prioritizes human dignity and the right to self-determination for all peoples.

Furthermore, Prince El Hassan met with Majed Azmi, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Zakat House. Their discussions focused on the critical role of Zakat in achieving comprehensive development, exploring ways to enhance Zakat concepts, mechanisms, and programs, with particular attention to the role of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Zakat-related initiatives.