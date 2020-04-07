Palestinian health sector appeals for int’l support amid pandemic

The Palestinian NGO Network’s health sector Tuesday called on the international community to take prompt action to provide it with the necessary medical equipment and supplies to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement to mark World Health Day, it called on donor nations and humanitarian organisations to support Palestinian NGOs and provide them with support related to basic services, such as health care, food security and education.

The statement held “Israel”, the occupying power, fully responsible for the health protection of the Palestinian people, including prisoners in Israeli jails, and to ensure that all citizens, without discrimination, have access to health services.

It commended the efforts of the Palestinian Ministry of Health and NGO health organisations and medical teams that work under difficult conditions due to the occupation, a shortage of resources and a “weak” health system as well as a severe shortage of medicines and equipment, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency