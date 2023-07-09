National symposium explores advancements of continuing professional development in healthcare

Held under the patronage of Minister of Health Professor Firas Hawari, the National Symposium on Regional Exchange for Continuing Professional Development brought together local and international health sector experts to exchange experiences in establishing continuing professional development programs for healthcare providers. The event emphasized the importance of continuing professional development in elevating the standards of healthcare services and ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to patients. The symposium was organized by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Local Health Systems Sustainability Project. Minister of Health Firas Hawari emphasized Jordan’s commitment to continuing professional development underlining the vital importance of continuing professional development in empowering our health care workforce. Hawari highlighted the important role that national institutions and health councils play in the continuous professional development process for healthcare providers in Jordan and its impact on the quality of healthcare services. Hawari added that the Ministry of Health is currently laying the foundations for implementing the continuing professional development system with the support of the United States Agency for International Development through the USAID-funded local health systems sustainability project, and in cooperation with health councils. These foundations include the automation of all processes related to the licensing and relicensing system, and launching national campaigns to educate health workers about the requirements of this system, and setting specific standards to ensure the quality of continuous professional development activities. Bethany Haberer, Acting Deputy Mission Director USAID/Jordan, expressed USAID’s strong support for the healthcare sector in Jordan and highlighted the significance of continuing professional development in improving healthcare services for citizens. Haberer reaffirmed that “USAID believes continuing professional development is a key driver in advancing healthcare services and achieving positive outcomes for the well-being of the people living in Jordan.” The symposium facilitated fruitful discussions on various topics, including the implementation of licensing and re-licensing systems, experiences in regional healthcare institutions, and the utilization of innovative platforms for continuous professional development. The event showcased success stories from Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan, providing valuable insights and best practices for all participants who discussed mechanisms for developing and organizing the licensing and re-licensing process for healthcare providers and institutions in Jordan. The USAID program is funded through the U.S.-Jordanian Memorandum of Understanding for economic development and is directly aligned with the Government of Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision.

Source: Jordan News Agency