Health Minister affirms commitment to pharmacy profession, enhancing role of pharmacists

Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, has reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the pharmacy profession and underscored the significant role that pharmacists play in the treatment process as integral members of a unified medical team. Speaking on Saturday at the recent induction ceremony for new pharmacy graduates held at the Professional Associations Complex, Minister Hawari announced that the Ministry of Health has amended the Jordanian Medical Council Law to include clinical pharmacy within the purview of the council. This move aligns with the Ministry’s approach to fostering partnerships and enhancing the role of pharmacists across various aspects of its operations. “The Ministry has also taken steps to increase the number of appointed pharmacists and has embraced the specialization of clinical pharmacy in its hospitals. Presently, there is one pharmacist assigned per 50 beds, and efforts are underway to further reduce this ratio to one pharmacist per 25 beds,” he added. Furthermore, the Minister indicated that the Ministry is actively establishing a dedicated unit for clinical studies, which will play a significant role in conducting pharmaceutical research and, consequently, involve pharmacists in this field.

Source: Jordan News Agency