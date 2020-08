The Kuwait Health Ministry said Saturday it recorded 3 deaths from the coronavirus and 646 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 528 and the caseload to 84,224.

The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted Health Ministry spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the total number of recoveries from the COVID-19 has risen to 75,993 after 673 patients recovered.

Source: Jordan News Agency