Jordan’s exports to Qatar plunge affected by GCC crisis, says report

Amman, The Economic and Social Council’s State of the Country Report 2019 said Jordan’s economy was negatively affected during the Gulf Cooperation Council crisis and the boycott of Qatar, as the Kingdom’s exports delivered to Qatar by land declined by nearly 75 percent.

The trade balance is in favor of Qatar, the report said, adding Jordan imports mineral and chemical production inputs, and their disruption has created a crisis for Jordanian factories as they need to search for alternatives.

Annually, Jordan imports from Qatar mineral and oil materials with a value of $200 million, and plastics articles worth $26.5 million.

As for Jordan, it exports to Qatar vegetable products worth $80 million, electrical appliances worth $21 million, chemicals with a value of $15 million, and animal products with a value of $10 million.

