Parliamentary Committee Approves Draft General Statistics Law for 2024

Amman: The Parliamentary Economy and Investment Committee, chaired by MP Khaled Abu Hassan, has approved the draft General Statistics Law for 2024. The approval came after extensive discussions and amendments aimed at enhancing government performance and decision-making through accurate and reliable data.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting saw attendance from key officials including Minister of State Ahmed Owaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Rifai, and Director of the Department of Statistics Haider Freihat. The draft law introduces provisions for protecting citizens’ personal data, imposing penalties on any misuse or unauthorized disclosure, thereby ensuring individual privacy alongside data reliability.

Abu Hassan emphasized the importance of the law as a crucial step towards improving government performance and enabling informed political and economic decision-making. He noted that the law aligns with Royal directives to develop economic and administrative legislation, particularly in achieving the vision of economic modernization.

Committee members highlighted the law’s role in enhancing government transparency and providing a foundation for strategic planning. They stressed that accurate data is essential in addressing the Kingdom’s economic and social challenges.

Owaidi pointed out that the draft law is a strategic imperative for data-driven governance, with the establishment of an interactive national data center as a key feature. This center will support a comprehensive database to inform evidence-based decision-making.

Freihat stated that the law will significantly improve the quality of government data and facilitate information sharing among government institutions. He explained that the national data center will offer a reliable foundation for informed decision-making to effectively address economic and social challenges.

Rifai underscored the importance of accurate data in successful development endeavors, noting that the draft law aims to enhance data collection methodologies and expand their utilization.