Jordan, Hungary Discuss Enhancing Economic and Investment Cooperation

Amman: Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Khalil Haj Tawfiq, met with the Hungarian Ambassador to the Kingdom, P©ter Zsolt Jakab, to discuss prospects for developing bilateral economic relations and ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation to serve mutual interests. During the meeting held at the chamber's headquarters, Haj Tawfiq invited the Hungarian private sector to participate in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference scheduled to be held in the Kingdom next April.

According to Jordan News Agency, Haj Tawfiq said the conference, which is an outcome of the Jordan-EU Summit, constitutes a platform for strengthening mutual investment partnerships. The conference opens horizons for Hungarian companies to benefit from the Kingdom's available investment opportunities, particularly in major strategic projects.

For his part, Jakab noted his country's keenness to deepen economic cooperation with Jordan, underlining the interest of Hungarian companies in participating in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, expanding their presence in the region, and taking advantage of the Kingdom's investment environment. The diplomat affirmed his country's interest in accessing the Syrian market through Jordan, as a regional logistics and investment hub, within official frameworks and in coordination with relevant authorities. Jakab also commended Jordan's role in supporting regional economic cooperation initiatives.