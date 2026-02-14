Jordanian, Syrian Business Communities Renew Agreement to Enhance Cooperation

Damascus: Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Syrian Businessmen and Businesswomen Associations have renewed an agreement to activate joint cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) originally signed in 2009. This renewed agreement underscores the intent to bolster economic ties between Jordan and Syria, aiming to expand bilateral relations and fortify mutual economic interests.

According to Jordan News Agency, the agreement was signed during the Jordanian-Syrian Investment Forum held in Damascus. It is designed to stimulate economic, trade, and investment cooperation among businesspeople and investors from both nations. The accord encourages the development of joint ventures across various economic sectors, providing a structured framework for collaboration.

The terms of the agreement include organizing events, conferences, and forums to foster relationships among members, enhance communication, and create networking opportunities. Both parties have pledged to facilitate participation in these activities and promote active involvement from their members.

Ayman Alawneh, JBA Chairman, and Haitham Joud, Chairman of the Syrian Businessmen and Businesswomen Association, officiated the signing of the agreement. The ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdul Salam Heikal, and Jordanian Ambassador to Syria, Dr. Sufian Qudah, along with the Jordanian delegation.

Furthermore, the agreement outlines plans for joint seminars and workshops, aligning with previous agreements to achieve specific, mutually beneficial goals. Both Jordanian and Syrian business communities have committed to implementing the MoU's objectives, emphasizing support for business delegations, trade missions, and the provision of necessary facilitation to enhance cooperation.