Aqaba Baja Sports Festival Concludes with High Participation and Enthusiasm

Aqaba: The 2026 Aqaba Baja Sports Festival wrapped up activities Friday evening in the southern Aqaba governorate. The festival featured competitions in four sports: Taekwondo, karate, boxing, and e-sports, with the participation of approximately 200 male and female athletes. According to Jordan News Agency, the ceremony was held in the Great Arab Revolt Square and Ayla Oasis, where Minister of Youth and Vice President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC), Dr. Raed Adwan, presented awards to the winners. The event's atmosphere reflected the growing interest in community sports in the Kingdom. JOC Secretary General, Rana Saeed, affirmed that the festival's second edition witnessed significant participation from sports enthusiasts and showcased high levels of skill during the competitions. Noting engagement from a large number of athletes from the southern governorates, she underlined the committee's commitment to continuing to organize such initiatives, which contribute to promoting national sports and p roviding opportunities for young talents to demonstrate their abilities.