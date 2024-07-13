Jordan condemns Israel’s systematic targeting of displaced people in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Saturday strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, and its systematic targeting of civilians and centers sheltering displaced people, the latest of which was a deadly attack on refugee tents in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said the assault on Khan Younis took place in an area Israel had previously declared safe and resulted in dozens of people being killed or injured.

Spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah reiterated Jordan’s categorical condemnation of Israel’s continued violation of the international law and international humanitarian law, defiance of the international community and the international will to end the war, perpetration of genocide against the Palestinian people and blocking the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He called on the international community to move promptly and effectively to provide protection to the Palestinian people, hospitals and humanitarian relief organizations that provide vital

services to Gazans, who are suffering under an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression that began on October 7.

