10 dead, 20 wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza mosque

Ten Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded on Saturday when Israeli forces bombed a mosque in Shati’ refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

It said the Israeli army committed a new massacre targeting al Abyad Mosque, leaving 10 people dead and wounding more than 20.

The Civil Defense also said that the Fire and Rescue Department’s deputy director, Col. Mohammad Hamad, was killed and eight other people were wounded, three seriously, as they tried to rescue the wounded at a residential building targeted by Israeli aircraft in Central Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

