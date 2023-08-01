Jordan, Bahrain talk cooperation

The Jordanian-Bahraini Parliamentary Committee held talks with Bahraini Ambassador Ahmed Al-Ruwaie on Tuesday over advancing cooperation and a host of joint issues. Head of the Committee MP Bassam Fayez emphasized the necessity of working together between the Jordanian and Bahraini parliaments and unifying the Arab community to tackle regional and international challenges. The committee members expressed their appreciation for the high level of collaboration and coordination between Amman and Manama, particularly in the areas of investment, tourism, economy, and education. Al-Ruwaie commended the strong relations between the two countries, which has contributed to the progress of economic sectors and mutually beneficial issues.

Source: Jordan News Agency