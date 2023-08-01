Zarqa re-exports at JD20M in July

The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate totaled JD20.9 million in July 2023, according to Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) Chairman Hussein Shreim. The ZCC statistics released Tuesday showed that 596 certificates of origin were issued during the same month. Shreim added that vehicles and car parts accounted for most of Zarqa’s commercial exports for the month of July, followed by construction material, sanitary ware, medical supplies, foodstuffs, garment, jewelry, electronic appliances, furniture, and stationery.

Source: Jordan News Agency