Jeddah to Host 5th Consultative Meeting between ICIC, National Societies of Red Cross and Red Crescent in OIC’s Countries

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority will host the fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of International Crescent (ICIC) and the National Societies of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the period 23-27 July in Jeddah.

The meeting, which will be held in the presence of representatives of National Societies from 56 countries and several senior officials of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), aims to unify efforts and facilitate joint humanitarian action. It will discuss several topics through various dialogue sessions in which 12 countries will participate.

The sessions will discuss ways of harnessing digital transformation in humanitarian work and the role of National Societies in the organizational, regional and international policies of the ICIC. They will present several distinguished experiences, ways to build partnerships in humanitarian work, and several lessons learned from the earthquake in Turkiye.

The meeting will include an exhibition through which participating international organizations, associations and bodies will showcase their work and experiences in the humanitarian field.

Source: Saudi Press Agency