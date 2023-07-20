Human Rights Ministry organizes symposium on “American Veto and Hegemony”

The Ministry of Human Rights organized on Thursday in Sana’a a symposium titled “The American Veto and Hegemony… Catastrophic Repercussions of UN Security Council Resolutions on the Reality of Human Rights.”

At the opening of the symposium, the Minister of Human Rights, Ali Hussein al-Dailami, emphasized the importance of exposing American hegemony over decision-making, international position, and performance, as well as the resulting disasters and tragedies for the peoples of the earth, particularly the Third World.

Al-Dailami stated that Yemen deals responsibly with the decisions of the Security Council and its presidential statements but cautions about their goals, directions, and outcomes, which are marred by failure to fulfill the standards, principles, and purposes of the United Nations Charter.

“The Security Council resolutions often express political positions and do not adopt actual measures to maintain peace and protect international security,” he said.

The human rights minister underlined the need to review the human rights record of member states of the Security Council, indicating that the Security Council created a distance between its discretionary powers and the global human conscience entrusted to it, causing disasters and crimes against humanity.

He also noted the humanitarian necessity of reconsidering the structure, norms, and usefulness of the UN Security Council.

During the symposium, three working papers were presented. In the first paper, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Sowaidi dealt with the disastrous repercussions of UN Security Council resolutions on the reality of human rights in light of the American veto and hegemony.

In the second paper, the legal advisor and human rights activist, Abdulrahman Ali al-Zabib, discussed the consequences and results of the UN Security Council’s decisions to implement Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, while the political science professor Dr. Faiza Abdullah Al-Raymi reviewed in the third paper the contribution of the UN Security Council to expanding the space for impunity.

