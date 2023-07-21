Human Rights Office in Taiz condemns assassination of WFP director in areas controlled by aggression forces

The Human Rights Office in Taiz province condemned on Friday the assassination of the Director of the World Food Office, Muayad Hamidi, a Jordanian citizen, in the city of Al-Turbah, which is under the authority of the aggression forces and mercenaries.

The Human Rights Office in Taiz, in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), expressed its deep concern about the repercussions of the sharply escalating security chaos in the areas under the control of the countries of the aggression coalition, on the humanitarian situation in those areas.

He denounced the violations and crimes committed in the areas controlled by the forces of aggression and mercenaries, the latest of which was the assassination of the director of the World Food Program office, Hamidi, in the city of Turbah, by gunmen on a motorcycle after Friday prayers today. They fired a barrage of bullets at him, as a result of which he died and others were injured.

The statement of the Human Rights Office condemned, in the strongest terms, this organized crime that targeted a humanitarian worker, as well as the successive killings and physical liquidations in the areas under the control of the forces of the aggression coalition and its tools.

The statement held the aggression coalition and its mercenaries criminally, legally and morally responsible for this crime. Calls upon local and international human rights organizations to monitor, document, condemn, prosecute and bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime for their deterrent part.

Source: Yemen News Agency