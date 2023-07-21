Sana’a vigils denouncing crimes of burning Holy Quran in Sweden

In a number of districts of Sana’a province, vigils were held on Friday following Friday prayers denouncing the crimes of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The participants in the vigils deplored the systematic and repeated abuse of the most important Islamic sanctities “Holy Quran”.

They emphasized the need for the Islamic nation to unite, to respond to these repeated abuses. Cautioning against persistent provocation of Muslim feelings.

Statements from the vigils called for a boycott of all States that permit the burning of the Qur ‘an, noting that acts of offensive and anti-Islamic sanctity reflect the ugliness and moral and political decline of the Swedish State and all Western countries that inflame hatred towards religions under the title of freedom of opinion.

It stressed the importance of putting an end to such acts by the Zionist enemy aimed at antagonizing Muslims in the world and fuelling conflicts between peoples, pointing out that such provocation required a major global Islamic move to discipline anyone who persisted to infringe on Islamic sanctities.

The statements called on the regimes in Islamic countries to boycott the countries that made freedom of expression a justification for violating the sanctities, by declaring a comprehensive boycott of the regimes in all fields.

Source: Yemen News Agency