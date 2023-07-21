Jabal: Aggression coalition allowed operation of domestic flights between Aden and Al Ghaydah airports

The Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority, Raed Jabal, said that the aggression coalition allowed the operation of internal flights between Aden and Al Ghaydah airports eight years after its closure and use of a military barracks.

In a statement to Yemen News Agency (SABA), Jabal confirmed that the aggression coalition has continued to blockade and imposed a ban on Sana’a International Airport for eight years and continues to impose restrictions that would hinder the operation of the airport.

“Travelers are forced to travel through difficult and risky routes and pose a threat to their lives, being killed and looted in southern provinces, not to mention patients who die on the days-long route to Aden airports and Seiyun to travel through them for treatment abroad “. He added.

The blockade and embargo on Sana’a International Airport had greatly exacerbated the suffering and humanitarian repercussions on the Yemeni people.

He stated that there was no justification for the aggression coalition to continue to close Sana ‘a airport or impose restrictions on it. Noting that the continued imposition of restrictions on Sana’a airport by the coalition of aggression demonstrates its desire to aggravate the suffering of the Yemeni people and deprive them of their most basic rights.

The Civil Aviation Authority Undersecretary said that the number of flights passing through Sana’a International Airport today does not reach one percent of the necessary need for flights. Pointed out that most of the passengers travelling through Sana’a airport were students, expatriates and patients from the provinces near the airport who operated approximately 50 to 60 flights per day in addition to Aden, Hodeida, Seiyun, Taiz and Socotra airports.

“Sana’a International Airport alone is allowed one destination and one company from which only three flights come out weekly and this is a major disaster.” To reiterate its demand for the urgent opening of Sana ‘a Airport without any conditions and before all airlines and any destination in order to address repeated deaths. He said.

Source: Yemen News Agency