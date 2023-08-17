Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) Soars to New Heights with Over 100,000 Users Signing Up

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 17 August 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the successful start of its annual trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT).

The WSOT so far has shattered all expectations by attracting over 100,000 enthusiastic participants, marking a remarkable year-on-year growth of 46.5%. This surge in interest underscores Bybit’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaging trading community.

Over 857 squads are now competing head-to-head, showcasing their trading prowess in an intense battle for the highest team Profit and Loss (PNL). This year’s squad participation has nearly doubled, boasting an incredible YoY growth of 85.5%.

The grandeur of the WSOT is further amplified by its staggering $8 million prize pool that has yet to be claimed so there’s plenty of time to still enter and get involved ahead of the grand finale where Bybit will give away a Lamborghini and Rolex on a live stream, scheduled for Aug. 24.

“We’re absolutely stoked about the success of this year’s WSOT so far,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “The incredible increase in new and experienced traders joining in speaks volumes about our users’ dedication and the buzz surrounding the event. It’s a real source of pride for us to offer a platform that not only gives traders an edge but also creates a space where they can collaborate, learn, and trade with a global community.”

As the WSOT continues to capture the imagination of traders and crypto enthusiasts, Bybit remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the crypto-trading experience, fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation, camaraderie, and skill.

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

