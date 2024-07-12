Hebron governor: Israeli encroachments on Ibrahimi Mosque removed

Hebron Governor Khaled Dodin on Friday morning announced the removal of the encroachments through which the Zionist enemy authorities attempted to change the features of Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi Al-Sharif on the roof of the courtyard of the Holy Mosque using iron and cement.

The governor thanked all the Palestinian people and their official and civil institutions for their stance, which had an impact in stopping this attack.

He called on the Palestinians to intensify their presence in the sanctuary and pray there, stressing that “it will remain a purely Islamic mosque.”

On Thursday morning, the occupation authorities attacked the roof of the courtyard of the Ibrahimi Mosque, in an attempt to Judaize the place, change its features, structure and external appearance, and violate its sanctity.

Source: Yemen News Agency