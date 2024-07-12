35 thousand perform Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in light of the strict military measures imposed by the Zionist enemy authorities on access to the mosque.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Quds estimated that about 35,000 citizens performed Friday prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Zionist enemy forces deployed their checkpoints in the Old City and at the Lions’ Gate coinciding with the arrival of citizens to perform prayers, and prevented a number of young men from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the start of the comprehensive Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Quds, in October 2023, enemy forces have tightened their procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City, and sometimes prevent citizens from occupied Quds or Palestinians from the 1948 territories from entering the mosque to perform prayers.

It also prevents tens of thousands of citizens

from the West Bank governorates from entering Quds through its military checkpoints surrounding the city.

Source: Yemen News Agency