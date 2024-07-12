Lebanese Resistance re-targets Israeli army’s Zabdin site in Shebaa Farms

The Lebanese Resistance, Hezbollah on Thursday claimed responsibility for re-targeting “Zabdin” site of the Zionist army in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

The resistance confirmed that it targeted this site with missiles and hit it directly.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah, targeted with artillery shells and missiles five sites and gatherings of the Zionist enemy, causing direct hits in them.

Source: Yemen News Agency