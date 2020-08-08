Health Ministry: 9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 local

Amman, The Ministry of Health said Saturday it recorded 9 new coronavirus cases in Jordan, four of them locally-transmitted, bringing the caseload in the Kingdom since the outbreak to 1,246.

It said in the daily media brief issued by the Ministry and the Prime Ministry that the local cases were 2 contacts with an infected person in Irbid, which were announced Friday evening, a woman in her sixties in Irbid, whose infection is being investigated, and one case in Mafraq, a man who worked at the Jaber border crossing with Syria.

The other cases were 2 arrivals from abroad who were staying at one of the quarantine hotels in the Kingdom, one from Saudi Arabia and one from the United Arab Emirates, in addition to three Jordanian truck drivers coming across the Omari border post with Saudi Arabia.

The ministry reported no new recoveries today, and said it conducted 5,827 COVID-19 tests, raising the total number of swab tests so far to 640,548.

It noted that a date to activate defence order no. 11 for 2020 will be set this coming week particularly after the new locally-transmitted cases were recorded.

The order obligates commercial stores and individuals to commit to maximum precautions and imposes penalties on any facility whose workers or clients fail to abide by safety regulations, mainly wearing face masks, and those that follow practices that expose the citizens’ health and safety to danger.

It also warned against gatherings of more than 20 persons and urged the public to use the Aman and Sehtak safety applications.

Source: Jordan News Agency