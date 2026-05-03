Government, Private Sector Partnership Delivers First Wave of Modern, Eco-Friendly Schools

Irbid: Prime Minister Jafar Hassan inaugurated the Maru Secondary School for Girls in the Irbid Governorate on Sunday, marking a pivotal step in a national initiative to construct 100 new schools across the Kingdom. The project, launched last year, represents a strategic partnership between the government and the private sector to modernize Jordan's educational infrastructure. According to Jordan News Agency, during the inauguration, which took place ahead of a Cabinet session in the governorate, Hassan commended the Association of Banks in Jordan for financing 19 schools in the first phase. He noted that such collaborations are essential to meeting the demands of urban expansion and ensuring every student has access to a modern learning environment. Accompanied by Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah and Association of Banks Chairman Bassem Al-Salem, the Prime Minister toured the new facility. Designed to international environmental and sustainability standards, the school accommodates 500 students and include s specialized laboratories, kindergartens, and full accessibility for students with disabilities. The campus is also equipped with a theater and sports fields to foster extracurricular development and community engagement. The Ministry of Education has already taken delivery of six schools under this initial phase, three of which will begin operations at the start of the next academic year. An additional 11 schools are slated for completion before the school year begins, with two more currently in the final design stages for a March 2027 opening. The second phase of the initiative is already in motion, with engineering plans being finalized for another 19 schools across various governorates. Officials emphasized that site selection is driven by urgent local needs, specifically targeting the elimination of rented school buildings and the "double-shift" system that currently contributes to classroom overcrowding. Complementing the infrastructure push, the government also announced a pilot for a free public s chool transport system. Launching in the Southern Badia regions at the start of the next academic year, the program is set to expand gradually to serve students across all governorates in the Kingdom.