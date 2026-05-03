Jordan-Syria Higher Education Forum Aims to Strengthen Academic Cooperation

Amman: A Jordanian-Syrian higher education dialogue forum commenced at the German Jordanian University, as part of an initiative to support, enhance, and modernize Syria's higher education system sustainably, in collaboration with Jordanian and German institutions.

According to Jordan News Agency, the project receives backing from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and is funded by Germany's foreign ministry, demonstrating Berlin's commitment to the development of higher education and strengthening international academic ties. Syria's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Marwan Halabi, emphasized the need for academic openness and strategic partnerships to elevate the quality of education and research.

German Deputy Ambassador Guido Kemmerling reiterated Germany's support for Syria during its transition, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and academic exchange in bolstering the higher education sector. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli, President of the German Jordanian University, expressed the university's dedication to supporting and developing Syria's higher education sector by providing an institutional platform for academic dialogue and promoting cooperation among stakeholders.

During a panel titled "Alliance for Syrian Higher Education," discussions were held between Jordan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, Syrian counterpart Marwan Jameel Halabi, Al-Halhouli, and DAAD Director Stefan Bieneveld. They explored opportunities for integration between higher education systems in the three countries and the potential for building strategic academic alliances to support development and regional cooperation.

The session aimed to translate the project's objectives into a strategic dialogue focused on creating an effective alliance framework to revitalize Syria's academic environment and strengthen its renewal capacity through sustainable cooperation based on knowledge and expertise exchange.

A closed-door session brought together presidents of Jordanian public universities and their Syrian counterparts to discuss mechanisms for academic networking and direct partnerships, focusing on advancing cooperation in education, scientific research, and the exchange of academic and administrative expertise.

Ralf Roskopf, Vice President for International Affairs at the German Jordanian University and project director, outlined the project's goals, which include organizing dialogue events between ministry representatives and university presidents in Jordan and Syria, stakeholder meetings in Amman and Brussels, workshops, training programs, and academic and administrative mentoring for Syrian staff, along with two scientific conferences.

He noted that the activities are based on an evidence-driven methodology derived from interviews and field observations during a fact-finding mission in Syria, complemented by a survey and findings from a study by the German-Syrian Research Society (DSFG) in Germany in 2025.

Dhafer Al-Sarayrah, President of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI), participated in the forum, highlighting the body's role in promoting accreditation and quality standards, ensuring competitive educational outcomes, strengthening academic governance, supporting continuous improvement, and aligning programs with labor market needs.