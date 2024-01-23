Galaxis Offers Crypto Punk Prizes In Its New Battle Royale Tournament

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Galaxis , the tech company behind NFT collections of celebrities like Steve Aoki, and Mike Tyson, as well as NBA superstar LaMelo Ball and more, unveiled its ‘Punk Royale’ tournaments on 16th January, an elimination battle with Crypto Punk NFTs as rewards.

The company is set to host a total of three tournaments, one after another, each consisting of a Crypto Punk NFT prize through its upcoming battle royale-style competitions.

The first Punk Royale is scheduled on the 6th of February, 2024 the first pairing will happen on the 7th of February.

Accessing Punk Royale

Earlier in 2021, Galaxis, the tech company behind the soon-to-be-released NFT and content monetization platform, formerly known as Ether Cards, acquired 30 CryptoPunk NFTs , 30 of 10,000 uniquely generated characters from the beloved series.

According to the official website, 27 out of the total 30 Crypto Punk NFTs had already been claimed by the community, with the last 3 up for grabs in its upcoming Punk Royale battles.

Participants can enroll in the upcoming tournament by purchasing the Ether Cards collections with a Punk Ticket trait on OpenSea.

"Acquiring an Ether Card with the Punk Ticket traits allow users to participate in the upcoming tournaments, and fight their way to the top, winning a Crypto Punk NFT," says Andras Kristof, CEO and Founder of Galaxis.

The Rules

Users who want to participate in the elimination-style games must hold an Ether Card with Punk Ticket traits . According to data from OpenSea, there are a total of 4,556 such NFTs.

The Games

In the preparation phase of the tournament, eligible participants can decide to sacrifice one of their Ether Cards (with Punk Ticket traits) to increase their chance of winning the tournament. According to sources from Galaxis, doing so will result in the ticket being burned when the choice is made, and their chances will increase.

For example, if User A sacrifices their ticket and User B does not, then the chances of winning for User A will be 3:1. In other words, "A" has 3 times more chances of winning, but the win is not guaranteed.

All randomness in the tournament is handled by Chainlink’s VRF functionality.

Utilizing VRF technology, eligible users are randomly paired, and only one of the selected players advances to the next round.In this player-to-player competition, participants advance through multiple rounds until they win the finals.

Punk Royale’s first tournament registration is NOW OPEN!

The grand finale awaits for each of the three upcoming tournaments, and the winner will be rewarded with one of the three available CryptoPunks: #9132, #4793, or #4790.

Claiming Prizes

According to Galaxis, winners from each of the tournaments will receive their Crypto Punks in their connected wallets.

