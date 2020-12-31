GAM, EBRD sign loan, grant agreements

Amman, The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Thursday signed two loan and grant agreements to finance the purchase of EURO-V and electric buses.

The agreement was signed by Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and, on behalf of the bank, the Regional Director of Infrastructure Sue Barrett.

Under the agreement, the GAM will purchase 136 EURO-V diesel buses through a loan of JD10.7 million through an 8-million euros grant in addition to 15 electric buses through a 5.6-million euros loan.

In a statement, Shawarbeh stressed that the Municipality is working to boost the public transport system in the capital, noting that the transport buses are top-notch and eco-friendly.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

