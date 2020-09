Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the South Shouna region, Balqa, Saturday, Governor Nayef Hajaia told “Petra.”

The results of the tests came out following a briefing that was issued today on the epidemiological developments by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Prime Ministry, he said, adding that the 4 were moved to quarantine centers at the shores of the Dead Sea.

Source: Jordan News Agency