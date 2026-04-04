FM Receives Syrian Counterpart in Amman

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Saturday, the foreign ministry said. During the meeting, Safadi and Shaibani discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and underscored the importance of the ongoing development in ties between the two countries. They stressed the need to continue joint efforts to expand cooperation in various fields in a manner that positively reflects the interests of both nations.

According to Jordan News Agency, the two ministers also reviewed preparations underway between the two foreign ministries for the second session of the Supreme Coordination Council between Jordan and Syria. Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's consistent position in supporting the Syrian government's efforts to protect Syria's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the safety of its citizens.

The ministers reiterated their condemnation of repeated Israeli attacks and air strikes on Syria and Israeli incursions into Syrian territory, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law, an assault on Syria's sovereignty, and a breach of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel. They also discussed the dangerous escalation in the region and renewed their condemnation of what they called Iran's unjustified attacks on Jordan and the Gulf Arab states. They stressed that diplomacy must be pursued as the way to resolve crises on foundations that respect the sovereignty, security and stability of states in accordance with international law.

Safadi and Shaibani agreed to continue consultation and maintain cooperation between the two countries across various fields, as well as to coordinate on issues of mutual concern.