German Diesel Prices Hit Record High at Start of Easter Holiday

Diesel prices in germany rose to a new record on saturday at the start of the easter holiday:iesel prices in Germany rose to a new record on Saturday at the start of the Easter holiday, Deutsche Welle reported. The average daily price of diesel reached 2.391 euros ($2.75) per litre, the highest level on record.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a bid to ensure transparency and curb rising prices, the German government changed the rules from Wednesday, allowing fuel stations to increase prices only once.