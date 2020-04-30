FM participates in the Arab League meeting

Amman, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, participated on Wednesday in the Arab League meeting at the ministerial level in an extraordinary session.

Palestine called for the meeting to fashion a united Arab position against the Israeli plan to annex occupied Palestinian lands.

The meeting, which was held through the video conference, adopted a decision that affirmed the Arab position rejecting and condemning the annexation of any part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

Moreover, the bloc’s decision confirmed the rejection of any Israeli move to annex Palestinian lands, which is deemed a violation of international law and undermines all peace efforts, and demanded the international community to work to prevent Telaviv’s annexation plans.

On the Middle East peace, the decision said the two-state solution that achieves the independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian national soil on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is the only way to resolve the conflict.

Source: Jordan News Agency